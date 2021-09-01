Girls College closed for seven days after corona cases

The district administration closed Girls Degree College No. 3 on Wednesday after seven positive cases were reported by the health department

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) ::The district administration closed Girls Degree College No. 3 on Wednesday after seven positive cases were reported by the health department.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner in a letter to the Principal of the college informed that as per the report and advice of the Health department the college would remain closed for seven days with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the college administration was instructed to follow all precautionary measures as per SOPs to avoid the further spread of the infection.

The district administration has also deployed fumigation teams to spray disinfectant on the college premises.