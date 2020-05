Global corona-virus cases surpass 3.5 million

The number of registered corona-virus cases around the globe surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.With 1.15 million cases, the US stands as the country with the most officially confirmed cases

Both Spain and Italy have over 210,000 cases, whereas the UK has so far confirmed over 187,800 cases.

As for France and Germany, each has registered over 165,000 official cases.Turkey has announced more than 126,000 cases.

The novel corona-virus has claimed near a quarter-million lives around the world, while the US and Europe are regarded as the new epicenters of the outbreak.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel corona-virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.