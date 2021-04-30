UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Cases Top 150M: Johns Hopkins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:03 PM

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

The tally of coronavirus cases across the world passed a new milestone on Friday as it topped 150 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University

IANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) The tally of coronavirus cases across the world passed a new milestone on Friday as it topped 150 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US stands as the country with the most infected people with more than 32.

2 million cases, and it is followed by India and Brazil, which respectively registered over 18.7 and 14.5 million cases.

The outbreak has so far claimed over 3.16 million lives all around the world, while global recoveries surged past 87.5 million.

Related Topics

India World Brazil All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

13 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

8 minutes ago

DC Tank for timely completion of developmental sch ..

8 minutes ago

Over 253 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

9 minutes ago

Firefight Resumed on Kyrgyz-Tajik Border - Reports

9 minutes ago

IRSA releases 125,900 cusecs water

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.