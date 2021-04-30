Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The tally of coronavirus cases across the world passed a new milestone on Friday as it topped 150 million, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University

The US stands as the country with the most infected people with more than 32.

2 million cases, and it is followed by India and Brazil, which respectively registered over 18.7 and 14.5 million cases.

The outbreak has so far claimed over 3.16 million lives all around the world, while global recoveries surged past 87.5 million.