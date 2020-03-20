UrduPoint.com
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 10,000: AFP Tally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Global coronavirus death toll tops 10,000: AFP tally

The number of people who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic now exceeds 10,000, according to an AFP tally based on official data at 1030 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of people who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic now exceeds 10,000, according to an AFP tally based on official data at 1030 GMT Friday.

In total, 10,080 deaths have been reported, most of them in Europe (4,932) and Asia (3,431). Italy is the worst affected country with 3,405 fatalities, followed by China with 3,248, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, and Iran with 1,433.

