UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 375,000: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:05 PM

Global coronavirus death toll tops 375,000: AFP tally

More than 375,000 people have died worldwide from the novel coronavirus, mainly in the United States and Europe, since it emerged in China last year, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 0550 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :More than 375,000 people have died worldwide from the novel coronavirus, mainly in the United States and Europe, since it emerged in China last year, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 0550 GMT on Tuesday.

A total of 375,070 deaths have been registered across the globe from 6,258,474 cases, including 179,051 in Europe from 2,167,233 infections.

The United States has recorded the most deaths of any country, with 105,160, ahead of Britain with 39,045, Italy with 33,475, Brazil with 29,937 and France at 28,833.

Related Topics

Europe China France Died Italy Brazil United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Plane With Iranian Scientist Detained in US En Rou ..

4 minutes ago

Plane carrying Iran scientist jailed in US has tak ..

4 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan earns US $ 614 million by exporting trans ..

4 minutes ago

Mixed fortunes for London shops hit by pandemic

4 minutes ago

Police arrests outlaw in ransom case after 17 year ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.