Global coronavirus death toll tops 375,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :More than 375,000 people have died worldwide from the novel coronavirus, mainly in the United States and Europe, since it emerged in China last year, according to an AFP tally of official figures at 0550 GMT on Tuesday.

A total of 375,070 deaths have been registered across the globe from 6,258,474 cases, including 179,051 in Europe from 2,167,233 infections.

The United States has recorded the most deaths of any country, with 105,160, ahead of Britain with 39,045, Italy with 33,475, Brazil with 29,937 and France at 28,833.