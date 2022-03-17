UrduPoint.com

Global COVID-19 Cases On Rise Again Despite Reduced Testing: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Global COVID-19 cases on rise again despite reduced testing: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a global spike in COVID-19 cases, despite reduced testing and several weeks of declining infections

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:The World Health Organization (WHO) sounded the alarm on Wednesday over a global spike in COVID-19 cases, despite reduced testing and several weeks of declining infections.

WHO said cases are especially on the rise in parts of Asia, urging for vaccination coverage to be extended and caution to be exercised in lifting pandemic response measures.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing that globally increasing cases despite reduced testing "means the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg." He added: "Continued local outbreaks and surges are to be expected, particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted."According to Maria van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead, more than 11 million cases have been reported to WHO in the last week. This is an eight-percent increase on the previous week.

Related Topics

World Van Lead Asia Million

Recent Stories

Rang Rasiya disassociate itself from actress Sana ..

Rang Rasiya disassociate itself from actress Sana Javed

18 minutes ago
 Chile registers 12,566 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chile registers 12,566 new daily COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Steps under way to establish banking courts on dis ..

Steps under way to establish banking courts on district level: Chief justice

2 minutes ago
 NBF organizes two-day book fair

NBF organizes two-day book fair

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt asks traders to continue business ..

Balochistan govt asks traders to continue business activities without any fear

11 minutes ago
 Students of Nusrat women university celebrates Hol ..

Students of Nusrat women university celebrates Holi festival

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>