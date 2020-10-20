Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 40 Mln: WHO
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:29 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 40 million, the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed.
WHO Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Dashboard showed that globally, as of 11:47 a.m. CEST Tuesday, there have been 40,114,293 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,114,692 deaths, reported to WHO.