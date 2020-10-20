Global COVID-19 cases surpass 40 mln: WHO

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 40 million, the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 40 million, the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed.

WHO Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Dashboard showed that globally, as of 11:47 a.m. CEST Tuesday, there have been 40,114,293 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,114,692 deaths, reported to WHO.