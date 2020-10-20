UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Cases Surpass 40 Mln: WHO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:29 PM

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 40 mln: WHO

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 40 million, the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 40 million, the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed.

WHO Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Dashboard showed that globally, as of 11:47 a.m. CEST Tuesday, there have been 40,114,293 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,114,692 deaths, reported to WHO.

Related Topics

World From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World Development Information Day to be marked on ..

1 minute ago

Turkey sends 7 truckloads of aid to northwestern S ..

1 minute ago

Fine of Rs 51.8 mln collected during 10 months for ..

1 minute ago

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 391,586, death t ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, US, Israel announce establishment of Abraham ..

16 minutes ago

Asia's largest multipurpose "ro-ro" ship launched ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.