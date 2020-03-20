Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 10,000, Driven by Rapid Surge in Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The total death toll from the COVID-19 outbreak has surpassed 10,000 on Thursday, according to aggregate data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as the overall number of deaths from COVID-19 in Italy exceeds the confirmed total in China, where the disease originated in late December.

The milestone figure comes as the overall confirmed number of cases since the start of the outbreak also approaches 250,000.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe, the death toll has surged in Italy, Iran and Spain. In Italy, more than 100 deaths have been reported daily since March 9.

On Wednesday, the country's Health Ministry reported a record 475 deaths in a single 24-hour period, as the country has become the epicenter of the global pandemic in recent weeks. A total of 3,405 deaths have been confirmed in Italy as of Thursday evening.

In Iran, the country with the third-highest number of deaths from COVID-19, the death toll rose past 1,200 on Thursday, with 18,407 cases registered since the start of the outbreak, according to Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister.

The death toll has also surged in Spain, where more than 100 deaths have been reported daily since Monday, with the overall number now standing at 1,002. While the overall number of confirmed cases in the country is 19,980, it is expected to rise further.

The military has been drafted in to disinfect public places.

China has confirmed the second-most deaths since the start of the outbreak, with the death toll currently standing at 3,248. However, health authorities only confirmed three new deaths on Thursday, as stringent quarantine measures, particularly in the city of Wuhan, appear to have been effective.

Elsewhere, the death toll is expected to rise further in Europe and North America. The UK has confirmed 144 deaths as of 13:00 GMT on Thursday, an increase of 40 percent in a single day. Health officials in France have registered 372 deaths since the start of the outbreak, while the death toll in the US has risen ten-fold in less than two weeks, now standing at 217.

As of Thursday, only 635 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Africa, resulting in 17 deaths, according to statistics collated by the World Health Organization (WHO). However, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti warned that the number of cases could increase as southern hemisphere countries enter the influenza season.

Work continues across the globe to develop a vaccine that will prevent future deaths from the disease. Research groups in both the US and China announced the launch of clinical trials this past week, although testing will take upwards of a year to prove the effectiveness and safety of any vaccines.