UrduPoint.com

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 5 Mln -- Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:41 PM

Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln -- Johns Hopkins University

The global COVID-19 death toll reached the 5-million milestone on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

NEW YORK, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The global COVID-19 death toll reached the 5-million milestone on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with about 46 million cases and about 746,000 deaths, accounting for more than 18 percent of the global caseload and nearly 15 percent of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded the world's second highest death toll, at about 608,000, followed by India with about 458,000 deaths.

Countries with over 130,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Russia, Peru, Britain and Italy, according to the university.

Global COVID-19 deaths topped 1 million on Sept. 28, 2020, hit 2 million on Jan. 15, 2021, exceeded 3 million on April 17, and crossed 4 million on July 7.

Related Topics

India World Russia Italy Peru United States Mexico April July 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

3,822 clubs register player data

3,822 clubs register player data

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrolling arrest 367 criminals in ..

Punjab Highway Patrolling arrest 367 criminals in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Biden arrives in Scotland for UN climate summit: A ..

Biden arrives in Scotland for UN climate summit: AFP

1 minute ago
 School Cricket Project commences to nurture young ..

School Cricket Project commences to nurture young talent

2 minutes ago
 Russia adds 40,402 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 40,402 COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Serbia Forced to Import 5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas F ..

Serbia Forced to Import 5Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Hungary - Srbijagas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.