Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Passes 15,000: AFP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:25 PM

Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000: AFP

Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT on Monday from official figures

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally compiled at 1100 GMT on Monday from official figures.

A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.

Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.

With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.

