Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 9,000: AFP Tally

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:18 PM

Global death toll from coronavirus tops 9,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 9,000 people across the globe, according to an AFP tally Thursday based on official sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 9,000 people across the globe, according to an AFP tally Thursday based on official sources.

A total of 9,020 deaths were recorded as of 1100 GMT, with 4,134 in Europe and and 3,416 in Asia, where the outbreak first emerged in China in December.

With 712 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours and a total of 90,293 cases, Europe isnow the region where COVID-19 is spreading the most rapidly.

