Global Death Toll From COVID-19 Tops 5Mln - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of 08:21 GMT, the global death toll reached 5,000,425, with the total case count exceeding 246.7 million.

The United States accounts for the highest number of fatalities, as it confirmed over 745,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.