Global Declared Coronavirus Cases Top 700,000: AFP

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

More than 700,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially declared around the world since the start of the pandemic, according to an AFP tally at 0800 GMT Monday based on official sources

There have been at least 715,204 cases including 33,568 fatalities in 183 countries and territories.

These are notably in the United States which has reported 143,025 cases and 2,514 deaths and Italy with 97,689 cases and the world's highest death toll of 10,779.

China, where the outbreak first emerged in December, has registered 81,470 cases and 3,304 deaths.

The figures represent only a fraction of the number of infections as many countries only carry out tests on suspected cases if they are hospitalized or with severe symptoms.

