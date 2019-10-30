Government College University Lahore, SKMCH&RC hold awareness seminar on breast cancer

(@imziishan)

Leading actress Maya Ali visited Government College University Lahore and called upon the young girls to adopt healthy and active lifestyle to avoid the risk of cancer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Leading actress Maya Ali visited Government College University Lahore and called upon the young girls to adopt healthy and active lifestyle to avoid the risk of cancer

She was addressing a large gathering of female students at the breast cancer awareness seminar organized by Government College University (GCU) Lahore's Quality Enhancement Cell in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) here on Wednesday.

Maya Ali said, "My dear girls, it's your life, you will get it only once, make a promise to yourself that you would take care of it. I have witnessed breast cancer in my family and this fatal disease does not strike a single woman in the family; rather it strikes at the very heart of all those who are associated with the patient." She encouraged the girls to talk to their parents about their health issues and immediately consult doctors if they find any unusual change in their body.

She also asked them to dedicate at least 30 minutes of their life to exercise in adopting an active lifestyle.

Maya Ali encouraged the students to work as volunteers. "Don't be shy while raising awareness among your female family members, friends and other associates about the breast cancer and guiding them the methods of self-examination," she concluded.

On this occasion, GCU Quality Enhancement Cell Director Ms Iram Sohail highlighted frightening increase in the ratio of breast cancer in Pakistan and also talked about the impact of awareness campaigns.

While, Dr Afifa Ashraf from SKMCH talked about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and methods of self-examination which was very helpful in early detection of this disease in young girls and women.

She said all women were at risk of developing breast cancer, while the factor that put some women at greater risk was family histories of breast cancer, non-healthy food and lazy lifestyle.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi appreciated the SKMCH team for organising awareness seminars in universities about this potentially fatal disease.

He stressed that health and educational institutions go hand in hand in gaining a better understanding of such a diseases which affects one in nine women in our country. Prof Zaidi also pointed to the fact that the GCU will lead in organizing similar nation-wide awareness campaigns about other diseases like dementia.