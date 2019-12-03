Government College University students donate blood for thalassemia patients

The students and faculty members of the Government College University (GCU) donated almost 100 pints of blood for the children suffering from thalassemia, here at the GCU on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The students and faculty members of the Government College University ( GCU ) donated almost 100 pints of blood for the children suffering from thalassemia, here at the GCU on Tuesday.

According to GCU spokesperson, GCU Blood Donor Society (BDS), in collaboration with the Fatmid Foundation, organised the two-day camp.

GCU Dean Faculty of Languages, Islamic & Oriental Learning Prof Dr Sultan Shah inaugurated the camp while Prof Dr Iqbal Shahid, Prof Siddique Awan and Advisor GCU BDS Dr Babar Naseem Aasi were also present.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi appreciated the efforts of Blood Donor Society members that donated more than 1600 pints of blood every year for the patient's children suffering from different diseases including cancer.

Sun-glasses were gifted to the blood donors at the camp by an optical store.