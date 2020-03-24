UrduPoint.com
Government Has Taken All Necessary Steps To Deal With COVID-19: MPA Muneeb Sultan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:12 PM

Government has taken all necessary steps to deal with COVID-19: MPA Muneeb Sultan

MPA of PTI Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that the led government has taken all necessary steps to prevent the virus from its spreading it was the need of time that one should act upon the steps taken by the provincial government

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :MPA of PTI Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that the led government has taken all necessary steps to prevent the virus from its spreading it was the need of time that one should act upon the steps taken by the provincial government.

He was talking to journalist on Tuesday said that we will have to fight against the Corona virus as a collectively to get rid of it.

He said that Corona virus has not only the problem of our nation but it has also a big challenge for whole the international community and we can control its spreading by adopting precautionary measures.

He urged the citizen cooperate with district government to deal with COVID-19 pandemic.

