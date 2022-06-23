UrduPoint.com

Government Plans To Accelerate Covid Vaccination As New Cases Continue To Rise In Pakistan

Sameer Tahir Published June 23, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise in Pakistan

The Federal and Provincial leadership has decided to speed up the vaccination process in order to halt yet another Covid wave in the country.

The federal and provincial leadership gathered on Wednesday at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to discuss the constantly shifting circumstances as the nation reported more than 200 instances of Covid-19 in recent days.

The best defense against the pandemic was determined to be accelerated vaccination of the public.

Additionally, to determine the true number of infections across the nation, the number of daily Covid tests, which has decreased fivefold over the past few months, will be increased.

Abdul Qadir Patel, the Federal minister of national health services (NHS), presided over the NCOC meeting in Islamabad.

Additionally present were representatives from the local government, the National Disaster Management Authority, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Maj Gen Aamer Ikram, the national coordinator, provided a summary of the current state of Covid-19 and its immunization status.

