Governor KP, DHM UAE inaugurate dialysis machines in Khyber Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman accompanied by his Excellency Deputy Head of Mission (DHM) of UAE Embassy in Islamabad Abdulaziz Al Neyadi inaugurated state of the art dialysis machines and RO Water System in Khyber Teaching Hospital and Institute of Kidney Diseases here on Wednesday.

During his visit to KTH and IKD, the Governor also inspected the medical items provided and donated by the UAE Red Crescent Society consisting of 16 Haemodialysis Machines, 16 Bed Sets etc said a press release.

The governor paid thanks to the UAE government on the provision of medical items and he also appreciated the continue support and financial aid of UAE Government in the different sectors particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor said that Pakistan and UAE were bound in a brotherly relationship which had strengthened over the passage of time, adding that relationship between the people of both the countries were exemplary.

Earlier, the governor met the patients and their attendants and talked to them regarding the medical services in the hospital.

On this occasion, the DHM of UAE Embassy in Islamabad Abdulaziz Al Neyadi said that this comes as part of UAE's assistance projects in health and education sectors.

Mr. Al Neyadi pointed out that the assistance and support to the health sector is one of the priorities of the UAE's Foreign Aid strategy which is always given importance by the leadership in the UAE.