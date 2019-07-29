Govt accords top priority to healthcare facilities to masses: Revenue Minister

Provincial Minister for Revenue Shakil Ahmed Khan Advocate Monday said that the government was according priority to provide best modern healthcare facilities to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Shakil Ahmed Khan Advocate Monday said that the government was according priority to provide best modern healthcare facilities to masses.

He expressed these views during his visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Bhut Khela and added the government was taking measures for the uplift of health sector and allocated more funds to provide best medical facilities to masses, he added.

The minister also met patients in male surgical ward of the hospital and enquired after their well being. On the occasion MS Dr Saeedur Rehman briefed about facilities being offered to patients in the hospital.

The minister urged doctors to continue with same passion and provide best treatment facilities to patients.

The revenue minister said that chief minister had issued directives to the concerned officials for up-gradation of the hospital to Category A level. He said work on new building of the hospital was underway successfully and added that work on solarization and improvement in casualty ward was continuing.

He said the hospital would be equipped with all modern healthcare and medical facilities to provide best treatment to patients.