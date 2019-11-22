Govt adopts aggressive policy to eradicate polio: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that present government had adopted aggressive policy to eradicate polio from all parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza on Friday said that present government had adopted aggressive policy to eradicate polio all parts of the country. National Strategic Advisory Group (NSAG), was being formulated to end meddling of the political elements hampering polio in the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

All the religious figures besides Opposition parties would be included in the advisory group so that any hindrance regarding polio could be eliminated in a befitting manner, he said.

In reply to a question he admitted that there were high risk union councils in the three provinces of the country.

The measures, he said would be taken to completely flush out the polio virus from high risk areas.

To another question, Dr Mirza said that micro planning was being made to identify the houses and the elements who were trying to hoodwink the polio workers for avoiding vaccination or drops to their children. He further stated that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was committed to wipe out the polio by 2020.