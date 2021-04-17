UrduPoint.com
Govt Allocates 3,565 Beds For Corona Patients In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:18 PM

Govt allocates 3,565 beds for corona patients in KP

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated 3,565 beds for corona patients and at present 1,795 beds are in use by patients across the province, said a Spokesperson of Health Department on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated 3,565 beds for corona patients and at present 1,795 beds are in use by patients across the province, said a Spokesperson of Health Department on Saturday.

The number of ventilators for Corona patients is 332 and currently 72 ventilators corona patients in use in different hospitals of KP.

7,709 corona diagnostic tests were conducted in the province on Friday (yesterday). The rate of positive cases in the province was 13.8 percent.

The positive case rate was 25 percent in Peshawar, 27 percent in Mardan and Nowshera, 26 percent in Khyber District and 24 percent in Shangla.

The capacity of hospitals to treat corona patients is being further enhanced in several districts, he said.

More Stories From Health

