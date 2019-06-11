Govt allocates over Rs 13 bln for Health Sector

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 13376.558 million for completion of 32 new and 13 ongoing health sector projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 13376.558 million for completion of 32 new and 13 ongoing health sector projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to budgetary document, an amount of Rs 6809.445 million has been allocated for on-going schemes while Rs 6567.113 million has been allocated for new health schemes.

An amount of Rs 3000.000 million has been allocated for Prime Minister National Health Programme (Phase II) while an amount of Rs 2206.000 million has been allocated for Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 613.327 million has been allocated for replacement and purchase of equipment at FGPC while an amount of Rs 545.

000 million has been allocated for replacement and upgradation HVAC plant room equipment and allied works at PIMS, Islamabad.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 2000 million for National University of Medical Sciences (land acquisition) while an amount of Rs 465.946 million has been allocated for extension project of intensive care department of mother and child health centre and children hospital, PIMS Islamabad.

An amount of Rs 316.733 million has been allocated for procurement of MRI equipment for Radiology Department of PIMSD, Islamabad while an amount of Rs 150.000 million has been allocated for strengthening points of entry of Pakistan and Directorates of Central Health Establishments.