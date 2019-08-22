UrduPoint.com
Govt Announces Raise In Salaries Of Federal Hospitals' Doctors

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Govt announces raise in salaries of federal hospitals' doctors

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday announced increase in salaries of doctors working with four hospitals of federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday announced increase in salaries of doctors working with four hospitals of federal government.

Talking to media at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he said the decision would be applicable to doctors of PIMS, Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC), National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and Federal General Hospital.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that there will be an effective mechanism as raise in allowances will be based on the performance of doctors working in these hospitals.

He said that the government was successfully implementing health sector reforms agenda to make positive changes in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that while considering improvements in healthcare delivery system its top priority, the prime minister has approved the summary regarding enhance in allowances of medical practitioners upto Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

He said that it was long awaited demand of the doctors, which has been approved by the government. He added giving more incentives to doctors was part of prime minister health vision to make positive changes in the sector.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that earlier the government had announced increase in salaries of nursing staff of federal government hospitals.

He said that the government had planned to strengthen basic health units and rural health centers from September 10 to share burden of major hospitals of federal capital.

He said that the government would address all concerns of doctors on Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) act. He also assured that the inputs from doctors would be included in draft of MTI and make amendments with consultation if required before its implication.

He said that the government had also planned to make federal capital a model health city with provision of all basic facilities for patients while utilizing all available resources.

