Govt approves establishment of Hepatology, Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar.According to media reports , the institute will be established at a cost of six-hundred million rupees.Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash has welcomed this initiative and termed it milestone for the provincial capital.