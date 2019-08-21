UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Approves Establishment Of Hepatology, Breast Cancer Institute In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:47 PM

Govt approves establishment of Hepatology, Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of a Hepatology and Breast Cancer Institute in Peshawar.According to media reports , the institute will be established at a cost of six-hundred million rupees.Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash has welcomed this initiative and termed it milestone for the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Breast Cancer Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Yemeni National Army seizes new areas in Sa&#039;a ..

5 minutes ago

Sberbank Provides $400Mln Loan to Rosatom Subsidia ..

5 minutes ago

European equities ahead at open 21 August 2019

2 minutes ago

Brain study probes molecular origins of anxiety

2 minutes ago

Type 1 diabetes: Genetic risk reflected in gut mic ..

2 minutes ago

Cancer more common in females with severe sleep ap ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.