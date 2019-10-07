UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Ensure Universal Health Coverage: Dr Zafar Mirza

Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said universal health coverage was the top priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said universal health coverage was the top priority of the government.

Addressing the inaugural session of the five-day national workshop on 'global burden of the disease studies of Pakistan', he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much supportive of the efforts to elaborate the Global Burden Disease estimates in Pakistan, specially to have the actual data for the disease patterns to provide universal health services to the people of Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza informed that the ministry was currently developing a National Essential Package of Health Services (EPHS) and inter-sectoral policies based on Disease Control Priority-3, including the best global practices, to make essential services available at five different levels of health care services to facilitate the underprivileged and provide more equitable health services.

He emphasized that the Global Burden of Disease studies would help the policy makers to get the exact estimates of the disease burden of the country which would be adopted for the development of a comprehensive EPHS to be implemented at all levels of healthcare delivery system.

He emphasized upon the importance of sub-national burden of the disease studies and suggested that the burden of disease data should be collected until the union council level to have an accurate decentralized picture of the disease patterns of the country and each and every administrative segment of the country including union councils, tehsils, districts and provinces.

Dr Zafar Mirza informed that the ministry has initiated dialogue with Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) for facilitation and support to develop Burden of Disease Estimates for Pakistan for the year 2017 and onwards and for the development of Central Data repository in context of relevant priority areas like communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, RMNCAH/Nutrition and Health system that would be integrated in National dashboard.

He emphasized the importance of institutionalization of research activity and more specifically the reasoning behind every research problem that is affecting the country and its populace.

He suggested the researchers publication to be utilized for improving policy making of the country, for which all the public and private stakeholders will need to be taken on board.

He said IHME was supporting Pakistan in the development of the capacities of our own burden of the disease-data, and we look towards a long term and lasting working relationship.

The workshop was organized to start formal deliberations on the GBD studies in Pakistan. The workshop is being conducted under the guidance of Ali H. Mokdad, PhD, Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chief Strategy Officer for Population Health at the University of Washington.

The workshop was attended by the representatives of Provincial Departments of Health, academicians, clinicians, researchers and other stakeholders.

