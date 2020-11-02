UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Provide Best Healthcare Facilities For Masses: MPA Rabia Basri

Chairperson Standing Committee on Health KP Assembly, MPA Rabia Basri, Monday said that the provincial government was committed to providing best healthcare facilities to the masses

During her visit to the newly constructed building of Saidu Medical College, Swat she said that a number of initiatives had been initiated to uplift living standard of masses with main focus on provision of healthcare and educational facilities.

Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain, College Principal Dr Israr ul Haq and other relevant officials accompanied the chairperson.

The female MPA reviewed facilities in the Dental College and directed for completion of all arrangements in the newly building.

She assured her full support to the administration for ensuring facilities in the medical college in line with modern day's requirements.

More Stories From Health

