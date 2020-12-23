UrduPoint.com
Govt Cooperates With Leading Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturers For Early Availability, NCOC Told

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday was apprised that the government was in close liaison with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers including those from China to ensure early availability of the vaccine.

The Forum during the daily morning session was briefed that the government authorities were regularly reviewing developments including data from phase 3 trials.

The Forum was informed that these steps would lead to a final decision about early availability of the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan.

More Stories From Health

