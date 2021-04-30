Govt decide to set up vaccination centers in 17 more districts of KP

The health department on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to setup vaccination centers in 17 more districts across the province in next three days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The health department on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to setup vaccination centers in 17 more districts across the province in next three days.

According to the health department, the eight centers to be set up in major hospitals, four in category A and three in category C. Two centers should be set up in 2 category D hospitals of the province.

In this connection, Director General Health has directed to activate vaccination centers within 3 days and vaccination centers will speed up vaccination of citizens aged 50 years and above.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 91,626 people have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far, the first dose of Cyano Form has been given to 54,267 health workers while the second dose of Cyano Form has been given to 34,831 health workers.

According to health official, the first dose of cyano form vaccine has been given to 13,5847 elderly people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far and a total of 48,871 elderly people have been given the second dose of Cyano Form with 7,924 elderly people have been vaccinated across the province.

Corona vaccination in all across the province in different hospitals continued with 22,263 healthcare workers and senior citizens were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the official of the health department confirmed here on Friday.

He disclosed that 1307 health workers were given the first dose of the corona vaccine in 24 hours and 954 health workers given a second dose of vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8 senior citizens were given a single dose of Can Cyano vaccine in 24 hours and 10890 senior citizens were given the first dose of Cyano form vaccine, the official said.

He said 6193 elderly people were given a second dose of cyano form vaccine and 271 health workers were given the first dose of synovic vaccine in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 2640 elderly people were given the first dose of synovial vaccine, the Health Department official said.