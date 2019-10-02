Govt determined to enhance efficiency, capacity building in health, education fields: Dr Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said that establishing medical teaching institutions, reference system, and performance based management were imperative to bring improvement and achieve targets in health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said that establishing medical teaching institutions, reference system, and performance based management were imperative to bring improvement and achieve targets in health sector.

The government was determined to enhance efficiency and capacity building in health and education fields so that people could enjoy the basic necessities of life without facing any difficulty, he said talking to a news channel.

The present government wanted to support institutions so that they could handle and decide their affairs independently, he said.

Empowering institutions through providing autonomy would help address issues in the institutions, he added.

Reply to a question about privatization of public health sectors, Dr Zafar Mirza said the government wanted to streamline the health system across the country and for this purpose, we were focusing on autonomy of the institutions for better results.

About Basic Health Units (BHUs), he said as many as 16 BHUs had started functioning in the Federal capital territory.

He further said in the past, no physician was appointed on that BHUs, due to which, all the government hospitals had to face a heavy burden of the out door patients.

Dr Mirza said, we had been lacking in the referral system procedure. He stressed the need for performance based management in all public sector health units.

Commenting on rising number of dengue patients and government's efforts, he said free treatment including medicine and tests to dengue patients were being provided in all government hospitals.

He was of the view that proper guidance and precautionary measures would be essential to avoid dengue.

As far as national campaign about dengue was concerned, he said all important steps had been taken to spread awareness among the masses.

He urged the people to ensure clean and neat environment in their respective residential premises to avoid epidemic.