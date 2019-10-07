UrduPoint.com
Govt Determined To Wipe Out Dengue: Dr Yasmeen Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 10:24 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Monday said Punjab government is determined to completely wipe out dengue larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid Monday said Punjab government is determined to completely wipe out dengue larvae.

Presiding over a meeting to review dengue control measures here at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), she said nothing is more precious than human life, so zero tolerance would be shown in dengue control activities.

The minister said district governments as well as provincial departments was regularly monitoring anti-dengue activities to ensure effective control of the epidemic.

Dr Yasmeen said since the government is providing maximum resources and facilitating the departments therefore, no negligence by any department would be endured.

She directed that all necessary steps should be taken to control dengue in Rawalpindi district.

On the occasion ,Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umer briefed the minister regarding the facilities being provided to the patients admitted in the hospitals.

He said training are also being imparted to nurses and para-medical staff.

