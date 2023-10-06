Open Menu

Govt Developing Uniform Structure To Provide Equal Health Facility To People: Jan

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Govt developing uniform structure to provide equal health facility to people: Jan

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday said that Caretaker government was developing a uniform structure to provide equal health facilities to people across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday said that Caretaker government was developing a uniform structure to provide equal health facilities to people across the country.

Besides, health card facility and health insurance scheme would also be ensured to people of Balochistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. "We are discussing transfer of technology system with different countries to provide affordable medicine to our people," he said.

In reply to a question about emergence of polio cases in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan, he said a strict security system has been made to check families coming through borders.

He said a special program had also been launched to create awareness among masses about significance of polio vaccine and drops for children.

To a question about polio free Pakistan, he said, the government was determined to achieve success in that regard within two years.

To another question regarding a summit being called by Pakistan in the Federal capital, he said health experts from various countries would participate in the upcoming health summit for seeking input and suggestions for countering pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Technology Polio TV From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win ..

Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener

2 minutes ago
 Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

Hot US jobs data fails to take shine off markets

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

Pakistan v Netherlands World Cup scoreboard

18 minutes ago
 Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold ..

Philippines win first Asian Games basketball gold in 61 years

23 minutes ago
 Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues ..

Minister emphasizes on measures to address issues affecting quality education

23 minutes ago
 Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on ..

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

17 minutes ago
Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup ..

Pakistan supports Saudi bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034

17 minutes ago
 NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption ..

NAB seminar inspires students to tackle corruption head-on

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspect in injured condition in enco ..

Police arrest suspect in injured condition in encounter

17 minutes ago
 Transport dept to boost revenue through commercial ..

Transport dept to boost revenue through commercialization: Minister

12 minutes ago
 Scholarship award ceremony held at Sindh Universit ..

Scholarship award ceremony held at Sindh University

12 minutes ago
 Jan hails BRSP for receiving Aziz-ul Haq Rural Dev ..

Jan hails BRSP for receiving Aziz-ul Haq Rural Development A ward

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health