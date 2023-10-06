Govt developing uniform structure to provide equal health facility to people: Jan

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday said that Caretaker government was developing a uniform structure to provide equal health facilities to people across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Friday said that Caretaker government was developing a uniform structure to provide equal health facilities to people across the country.

Besides, health card facility and health insurance scheme would also be ensured to people of Balochistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. "We are discussing transfer of technology system with different countries to provide affordable medicine to our people," he said.

In reply to a question about emergence of polio cases in some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan, he said a strict security system has been made to check families coming through borders.

He said a special program had also been launched to create awareness among masses about significance of polio vaccine and drops for children.

To a question about polio free Pakistan, he said, the government was determined to achieve success in that regard within two years.

To another question regarding a summit being called by Pakistan in the Federal capital, he said health experts from various countries would participate in the upcoming health summit for seeking input and suggestions for countering pandemic.