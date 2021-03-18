Govt doing all out efforts to control Foot and mouth disease: Minister Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk

UrduPoint.com
Thu 18th March 2021

Provincial Minister for Livestock Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk said that Foot and mouth disease (FMD) has emerged as a serious issue across the division to which they were employing all-out resources to control it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Husnain Bahadar Drayshuk said that Foot and mouth disease (FMD) has emerged as a serious issue across the division to which they were employing all-out resources to control it.

While paying visit at veterinary hospital here Thursday, he said that FMD was highly contagious viral disease of livestock that carried significant economic impact.

"The disease was reported to be spreading tremendously in Multan for the last many years" he maintained.

The minister directed local authority to ensure provision of best facilities to cattle breeders.

He said there were lot of opportunities available for cattle breeders in the globe. We are doing our best to increase production of meat and milk, he said.

He issued instructions to make succeed breed of calf and cow especially not only to meet local demand but to generate good revenue through foreign exports.

DG Livestock Dr Mansoor gave briefing to the minister on the occasion.

Later, Hussain Bahadar planted a sapling in hospital's premises under PM's vision of clean and green Pakistan.

He vowed to make drive of Green Pakistan as successful by putting up best efforts and resources.

