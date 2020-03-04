Govt emphasizing on provision of best health facilities ;Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday said that provision of best health care facilities to the people was the top priority of the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday said that provision of best health care facilities to the people was the top priority of the government.

Addressing a conference titled "Building Primary Care Capacity ;Pakistan's Critical Need" here at Rawalpindi Medical University ,Dr Zafar said that the government was spending more on health sector with a focus to provide best health facilities to the people at their doorstep and taking revolutionary steps according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Special Assistant said that around 7.5 million health cards have been provided to the poor families while 15 million more cards would be distributed to the people living below the poverty line till the end of the year.

He said that 70% health issues could be resolved at primary health level.

Meanwhile talking to media, about the current situation of corona virus outbreak, Dr Zafar Mirza said that there was no fear of corona epidemic as Pakistan was not affected by the deadly disease as China or other countries affected.

He said that spread of corona virus is under control in the country and health ministry is on high alert to cope with any situation. He called upon the citizens to keep an eye on people those having recent travel history from China , Iran and informed on toll free number 1166 in case of any dilemma.

Replying to a question about dengue,he said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved on the recommendation of dengue experts and health professionals to eradicate it completely in 2020.

The special assistant said that government was committed to end dengue and dengue diagnostic facilities are being provided at grass root level to eliminate it.