UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Establishes 'special Dengue OPD' At PIMS: Dr Zafar Mirza

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

Govt establishes 'special dengue OPD' at PIMS: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the federal government has started special Dengue Outpatient Department (OPD) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to serve the patients round the clock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the Federal government has started special Dengue Outpatient Department (OPD) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to serve the patients round the clock.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the timing of OPDs in other federal capital hospitals have been extended while a referral system has been developed to shift the serious patients to major hospitals.

He said that there was no shortage of dengue treatment medicines and testing kits and sufficient quantity of such medical items have been purchased and handed over to the hospitals.

He said that a hotline has been working efficiently with having a team of medical experts to reply the queries of citizens round the clock. He advised the people to contact these numbers to get any dengue related information that included 051-9216890 and 051-9212601.

He said that the fumigation was still continued in most affected areas of federal capital like G-6, G-7, and G-8 to protect the citizens from carrying this virus.

He said that 16 Basic Health Units and two dispensaries of federal capital had also been activated to give initial treatment to dengue patients and refer them to major hospitals on serious condition.

He said that the government has backup availability of 1,000 beds at private sector hospitals while presently public sector hospitals of federal capital have enough capacity to deal with the dengue patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that he was personally monitoring the facilities for dengue patients at allocated wards of federal capital hospital and making improvements on the suggestions of patients and attendants.

He said that beds for dengue patients had already been increased at PIMS while additional staff had been deputed to properly look after the admitted patients.

The Special Assistant said there were 11,783 dengue patients at present in the country out of which 2,827 were from Punjab, 2,474 from Sindh, 2,260 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,780 from Balochistan and 2,046 from Islamabad.

He said that in past, there had been high number of patients as compared to this figure but our whole concentration at present was to check its outbreak rather than doing politics.

He said that 84 percent dengue patients in Punjab were reported from Potohar region while 95 percent cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi. He said that special study would be conducted in the coming days to find out reasons behind spread of dengue in this region.

Replying to a question, he said that the government will satisfy the medical practitioners of PIMS on Medical Teaching Institute act and the consultation process was in progress in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Punjab Progress From Government

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

3 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.