Govt establishes 'special dengue OPD' at PIMS: Dr Zafar Mirza

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the federal government has started special Dengue Outpatient Department (OPD) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to serve the patients round the clock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that the Federal government has started special Dengue Outpatient Department (OPD) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to serve the patients round the clock.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the timing of OPDs in other federal capital hospitals have been extended while a referral system has been developed to shift the serious patients to major hospitals.

He said that there was no shortage of dengue treatment medicines and testing kits and sufficient quantity of such medical items have been purchased and handed over to the hospitals.

He said that a hotline has been working efficiently with having a team of medical experts to reply the queries of citizens round the clock. He advised the people to contact these numbers to get any dengue related information that included 051-9216890 and 051-9212601.

He said that the fumigation was still continued in most affected areas of federal capital like G-6, G-7, and G-8 to protect the citizens from carrying this virus.

He said that 16 Basic Health Units and two dispensaries of federal capital had also been activated to give initial treatment to dengue patients and refer them to major hospitals on serious condition.

He said that the government has backup availability of 1,000 beds at private sector hospitals while presently public sector hospitals of federal capital have enough capacity to deal with the dengue patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that he was personally monitoring the facilities for dengue patients at allocated wards of federal capital hospital and making improvements on the suggestions of patients and attendants.

He said that beds for dengue patients had already been increased at PIMS while additional staff had been deputed to properly look after the admitted patients.

The Special Assistant said there were 11,783 dengue patients at present in the country out of which 2,827 were from Punjab, 2,474 from Sindh, 2,260 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,780 from Balochistan and 2,046 from Islamabad.

He said that in past, there had been high number of patients as compared to this figure but our whole concentration at present was to check its outbreak rather than doing politics.

He said that 84 percent dengue patients in Punjab were reported from Potohar region while 95 percent cases in Sindh were reported from Karachi. He said that special study would be conducted in the coming days to find out reasons behind spread of dengue in this region.

Replying to a question, he said that the government will satisfy the medical practitioners of PIMS on Medical Teaching Institute act and the consultation process was in progress in this regard.