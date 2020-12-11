Govt fixes price of COVID-19 antiviral drug

The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has fixed the price of COVID-19 antiviral drug Remdesivir from Rs 9,244 to Rs 5,680 with total reduction of Rs 3,564 on each vial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has fixed the price of COVID-19 antiviral drug Remdesivir from Rs 9,244 to Rs 5,680 with total reduction of Rs 3,564 on each vial.

According to an official of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), the price has been fixed with the approval of the Federal government and the authority has issued a notification in this regard.

He said that as per notification, the new approved Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of each vial of Remdesivir Lyophilized powder and Remdesivir solution will be Rs 5,680.

The notification issued by the DRAP's Director Costing and Price said that the maximum retail price will be subject to the conditions if importers and manufacturers of the drug will furnish MRP of the drug to the Division of Costing and Pricing of the DRAP and if the MRP will be printed on the label in the manner prescribed by the Drugs (Labeling and Pricing) Rules, 1986.

He said the notification was issued by the DRAP in exercise of the power conferred by clause (a) of section 7 of the DRAP Act, 2012 (XXI of 2012) read with section 12 of the Drugs Act, 1976 (XXXI of 1976).

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet had made approval of price reduction of this medicine in its meeting held here on November 27 to support the poor patients.

Earlier, the previous price of the medicine was fixed by DRAP on October 27 through an SRO while it had allowed emergency use of this medicine and the DRAP had also issued an advisory in the regard.

The United States food and Drug Administration which is a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services had approved Remdesivir as the first drug for treating the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It is indicated for treatment of COVID-19 disease in hospitalized adults and children aged 12 years and older who weigh at least 40 kg. The broad-spectrum antiviral is a nucleotide analog prodrug.

The full approval was preceded by the US FDA issuing an EUA (emergency use authorization) on May 1, 2020 to allow prescribing Remdesivir for severe COVID-19 (confirmed or suspected) in hospitalized adults and children.

395/