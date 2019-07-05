UrduPoint.com
Govt Has Top Priority To Make Institutions People Friendly And Corruption Free: Dr Yasmeen

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:55 PM

Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rahid said the government was giving priority to make institutions people friendly and corruption free. She said efforts are being made for revolutionary steps in health and education sectors

KALRSYDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rahid said the government was giving priority to make institutions people friendly and corruption free. She said efforts are being made for revolutionary steps in health and education sectors.

In a meeting with President PTI Rawalpindi division Haroon Kamal Hashmi in Lahore on Friday, the minister said that corruption was the biggest issue of the country and reforms were being introduced in institutions to make them free from political interference.

She said that besides ensuring provision of health services to remote areas, a comprehensive program of improving condition of hospitals in Rawalpindi has also been initiated which include appointment of Radiologist in Kahuta hospital and restoration of 1122 service.

Haroon Kamal apprised the minister about provision of healthcare facilities in Kotli Satian, Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Attock and Chakwal.

The minister assured him issuance of her instant directives to the concerned authorities in this regard.

