Tue 17th September 2019 | 08:59 PM

Govt hospitals cure 570 children in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr. Shahzad Tahir Taheem has said that 573 ailing children were brought at different medical facilities throughout the district on Tuesday and one newly born child died due to multiple reasons.

The DC in a statement informed that 125 children suffering from different disease were admitted in the hospitals operated by the health department, out of them 37 were discharged while 86 were under treatment.

He further told that 124 children were cured at OPD of different hospital and health centers as well. Furthermore 324 children were also treated in OPDs of 31 Basic Health Units and 18 government dispensaries functioning under administrative control of PPHI in Tharparkar.

He confirmed that a newborn died due to premature birth, drastically low weight and respiratory problems.

Medical superintendent civil hospital Mithi informed that newly born child of Nand Laal- a resident of village Gadu ji Dhani of tahsil Nangarparkar- died.

He further said that 3 patients were referred to Hyderabad for further treatment with provision of free ambulance services while power generator was working properly at civil hospital.

