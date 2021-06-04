UrduPoint.com
Govt Intensifies Typhoid Vaccination Process Amongst Children Of Hassanabdal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:35 PM

Govt intensifies typhoid vaccination process amongst children of Hassanabdal

Typhoid is spreading rapidly and the government has intensified the vaccination process to prevent it

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Typhoid is spreading rapidly and the government has intensified the vaccination process to prevent it.

The vaccination process is being started from June 14 in the union councils comprising all the urban population. 31000 children will be vaccinated against typhoid in Hassanabdal.

These views were expressed by WHO Regional Coordinator Rawalpindi Division Dr Asif Shah during a media briefing at Press Club Tehsil Hassanabdal.

Accompanying him on the occasion were UNICEF Com Net Incharge Sheikh Nasir, UCMO Hafiz Mohammad Anwar Shamim, Shafiq Khattak, Mohammad Sohail SHNS, Raja Inayat Anjum EPI Tactics, ASV Malik Tanveer and other concerned officers WTO Regional Coordinator Dr. Asif Shah.

He said that TCV program in Attock district is under the supervision of CEO Health Attock Dr Jawad Elahi, DHO Dr Junaid Sadiq and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Naeem.

The program, which will start on June 14 and will end on June 26, will vaccinate all children between the ages of 9 and 15 in the population comprising civic union councils against typhoid.

He said that during this campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate 31000 children of Hassanabdal Tehsil. Arrangements have been made to vaccinate the children of Hassanabdal at THQ Hassan Abdal and Dr Imtiaz Hospital.

He said that 13 districts of Punjab have been included in this campaign and we are trying to vaccinate every child in these areas in which the role of media and parents is important.

He said that these measures are being taken in view of the rapid spread of typhoid. The typhoid vaccine has also been made a regular part of the child safety course by the government. He said that there was no harm in it and parents should vaccinate their children.

