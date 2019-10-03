Govt keen about oral health: Dr Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government is keen about provision of the best oral health.

Addressing the inaugural session of the first UHS International Dental Conference held at the Expo Centre here on Thursday, she said that almost all diseases entered in a human body through mouth so dental hygiene and dental problems were one of major issues.

"A lot is needed to be done in the dental hygiene sector," he said.

She said that a Student Child Health Programme was being introduced in the province in which examination of eyes, ear and teeth would be the basic tests.

Dr Yasmin said that the main focus of the Punjab health department was on the preventive health of people.

She informed the conference that almost all seats of dentists in the hospitals across the province had been filled.

She said that the government was planning to launch a campaign to give awareness about the dental protection.

She said that newly constructed building would soon be handed over to the College on De'Montmorency College ofDentistry Lahore.