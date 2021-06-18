UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts For COVID Vaccine Availability: Faisal Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan said that the government was making all out efforts for availability of COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination centres and more doses were expected to arrive soon.

Talking to ptv news on Friday, Dr Sultan said that this issue was temporary which would be resolved soon although more than 20 million citizens have been vaccinated.

He said that the vaccine situation in the country would improve in coming days and more vaccines would reach Pakistan.

He said that the government was in contact with local and provincial administrations to make up the shortfall. "We are carrying out load balancing and redistribution locally to manage the situation across the country."He advised the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the offices and markets to prevent the disease. "COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SOPs during its first and second waves", he said.

He also urged the people to register themselves for Covid process and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

