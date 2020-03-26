UrduPoint.com
Govt Nominate Focal Persons On COVID-19 In All Districts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Govt nominate focal persons on COVID-19 in all districts of KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has nominated focal persons for liaison with regard to issues related to coronavirus in all districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has nominated focal persons for liaison with regard to issues related to coronavirus in all districts of the province.

The KP government had also shared mobile numbers of the focal person for facilitation of general masses to approach them for getting any information about corona virus infection.

According to details a total of 47 focal persons were nominated including Dr. Raheel Jehangir for Abbotabad, Dr. Khan Muhammad Arif for Bannu, Dr. Bilal Ahmad for Batagram, Dr. Muhammad Tariq (Buner), Dr. Nisarullah (Chitral), Dr. Inayatullah Miakhel (D.I.Khan), Irshad Ali (Lower Dir), Dr. Nazir Muhammad (Upper Dir), Dr. Kabir Khan for Hangu, Dr. Sher Bahadar for Haripur, Dr. Mohtasim Rashid for Karak and others.

