Govt Offers Financial Assistance To Pregnant Women
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 10:42 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Development Anam Hafeez on Saturday said that Punjab government was offering financial assistance to pregnant women to promote a healthy society
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Development Anam Hafeez on Saturday said that Punjab government was offering financial assistance to pregnant women to promote a healthy society.
While chairing a meeting here, she stated “Punjab Human Capital Investment Project is providing financial assistance under the Aaghosh Programme to improve the health of mothers and infants”. She added that initiative offered Rs. 23,000 in financial support for a pregnant woman, covering registration, medical check-ups, childbirth, vaccination,
and B form completion.
The project aimed to address nutritional deficiencies and promote a healthy society.
She stressed the need for public awareness through local forums, government hospitals, and outreach centers. She urged relevant departments to promptly disseminate promotional materials for maximum impact. On this occasion, Deputy Director Population Welfare Farzana Kousar, Assistant Director Tanvir Ahmed and many other officials were also present.
Recent Stories
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Balochistan’s Apex body reviews measures to hold peaceful polls
FM saddened over deaths of Pakistanis in Iran
More Stories From Health
-
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education2 days ago
-
District administration provides rosthetic limbs to people with disabilities4 days ago
-
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain5 days ago
-
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets9 days ago
-
Free medical camp related to Hepatitis C held in Kalat10 days ago
-
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments12 days ago
-
One killed, seven faint due to suffocation15 days ago
-
Free medical camp set up in Kachhi’s Bibi Nani16 days ago
-
Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tomorrow18 days ago
-
Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins19 days ago
-
Around 100,000 children develop type 1 diabetes in Pakistan: Health experts21 days ago
-
No new dengue case reported in Punjab24 days ago