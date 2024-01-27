Govt offers financial assistance to pregnant women

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Development Anam Hafeez on Saturday said that Punjab government was offering financial assistance to pregnant women to promote a healthy society

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Development Anam Hafeez on Saturday said that Punjab government was offering financial assistance to pregnant women to promote a healthy society.

While chairing a meeting here, she stated “Punjab Human Capital Investment Project is providing financial assistance under the Aaghosh Programme to improve the health of mothers and infants”. She added that initiative offered Rs. 23,000 in financial support for a pregnant woman, covering registration, medical check-ups, childbirth, vaccination,

and B form completion.

The project aimed to address nutritional deficiencies and promote a healthy society.

She stressed the need for public awareness through local forums, government hospitals, and outreach centers. She urged relevant departments to promptly disseminate promotional materials for maximum impact. On this occasion, Deputy Director Population Welfare Farzana Kousar, Assistant Director Tanvir Ahmed and many other officials were also present.