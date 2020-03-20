Govt plans to launch a website to avoid fake news regarding corona: CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah

The CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah stated on Friday that Health ministry would soon launch a website to disseminate actual news regarding pandemic COVID-19 to the masses as social media was spreading fake and terrific news regarding number of deaths due to corona

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah stated on Friday that Health ministry would soon launch a website to disseminate actual news regarding pandemic COVID-19 to the masses as social media was spreading fake and terrific news regarding number of deaths due to corona.

Talking to a private news channel, he said since the coronavirus hit the world community, some negative minded people started propagating false news to create havoc in masses,the health ministry had launched a website to educate people about the corona virus and safety measures.

"This news portal would keep the masses updated by providing the corona related news which will be definitely based on genuine facts,"he remarked.

People should not pay heed to such inauthentic websites on social media, rather should approach the national website to collect true information, he advised.