UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Plans To Launch A Website To Avoid Fake News Regarding Corona: CEO Of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Govt plans to launch a website to avoid fake news regarding corona: CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah

The CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah stated on Friday that Health ministry would soon launch a website to disseminate actual news regarding pandemic COVID-19 to the masses as social media was spreading fake and terrific news regarding number of deaths due to corona

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The CEO of NITB Shabahat Ali Shah stated on Friday that Health ministry would soon launch a website to disseminate actual news regarding pandemic COVID-19 to the masses as social media was spreading fake and terrific news regarding number of deaths due to corona.

Talking to a private news channel, he said since the coronavirus hit the world community, some negative minded people started propagating false news to create havoc in masses,the health ministry had launched a website to educate people about the corona virus and safety measures.

"This news portal would keep the masses updated by providing the corona related news which will be definitely based on genuine facts,"he remarked.

People should not pay heed to such inauthentic websites on social media, rather should approach the national website to collect true information, he advised.

Related Topics

World Social Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's coronavirus tally rises to 453

18 minutes ago

Sri Lanka declares islandwide curfew amid COVID-19 ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan orders Chaman border ope ..

22 minutes ago

New Delhi plots to send Yasin Malik to gallows: Th ..

22 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases Globally Increases by 16, ..

32 minutes ago

Olympic flame gets muted welcome in Japan as Games ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.