Govt plans to set up treatment & rehab centre for drug addicts in capital

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to establishment of treatment centre for drug addicts in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to establishment of treatment centre for drug addicts in the capital.

The model centre for treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts will be set up on modern lines,the PM Office said.