UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Provides Medicines, Diagnostic Equipment To Hospitals For Dengue: Dr Zafar Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Govt provides medicines, diagnostic equipment to hospitals for dengue: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said the government provided medicines, diagnostic equipment and other facilities to all hospitals for treatment of dengue patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said the government provided medicines, diagnostic equipment and other facilities to all hospitals for treatment of dengue patients.

"I have already visited many hospitals and issued directives for ensuring best medical facilities to dengue patients," he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said most of dengue cases had been reported in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Potohar region, adding that the fumigation had been done in affected areas of the country to eradicate the dengue virus.

He said the government was fully focused on addressing the outbreak of dengue virus in the country.

Dr Zafar said more than 10,000 dengue patients had been reported in all parts of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making hectic efforts to control child abuse.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Dengue Rawalpindi All Government Best

Recent Stories

8 babies killed in hospital fire in southern Alger ..

13 minutes ago

UK parliament must 'convene without delay': speake ..

13 minutes ago

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi re ..

13 minutes ago

'Success of peace process, conditional to ceasefir ..

13 minutes ago

24-member PTI delegation leaves for China

14 minutes ago

Couple among 3 killed in road accidents

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.