Govt provides medicines, diagnostic equipment to hospitals for dengue: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said the government provided medicines, diagnostic equipment and other facilities to all hospitals for treatment of dengue patients.

"I have already visited many hospitals and issued directives for ensuring best medical facilities to dengue patients," he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said most of dengue cases had been reported in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and Potohar region, adding that the fumigation had been done in affected areas of the country to eradicate the dengue virus.

He said the government was fully focused on addressing the outbreak of dengue virus in the country.

Dr Zafar said more than 10,000 dengue patients had been reported in all parts of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making hectic efforts to control child abuse.