Govt Ready To Deal With Any Emergency Situation Regarding Coronavirus: Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Health Dr. Zafar Mirza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:56 PM

Govt ready to deal with any emergency situation regarding coronavirus: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said government is ready to deal with any emergency situation regarding coronavirus in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said government is ready to deal with any emergency situation regarding coronavirus in the country.Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, he said awareness campaign about prevention from coronavirus is underway through media while SMS are also being sent to passengers coming from China.He said there is no patient of coronavirus in Pakistan so far and all resources are being utilized in preventing citizens from this disease.The Special Assistant said an integrated strategy of health under National Action Plan is being implemented and screening system on 19 points of entry in the country is being further strengthened.

Meanwhile, in China, rate of new Coronavirus cases continues to decline.Health commission of Hubei Province reported today at least 108 new deaths as compared to Wednesday bringing to at least 2,112 the number of fatalities nationwide.It also reported 349 news confirmed cases, significantly down from the 1,693 cases the previous day.Nationwide, the cases have now reached 74,534.Meanwhile, two people have died of the virus in Iran, becoming first fatalities in the middle East.South Korea reported 31 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

