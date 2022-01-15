Govt-run PIC included in list of international standard hospitals

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 04:14 PM

The government-run Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been included in the list of international standards hospitals across the globe

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The government-run Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been included in the list of international standards hospitals across the globe.

The PIC became Pakistan's first public hospital to be included in the list of the hospitals providing treatment at international standard.

Spokesperson of PIC Rifat Anjum on Saturday said that PIC has been declared as per international standards after completion of an audit of the hospital by a European firm.

She said that a European firm recently visited PIC to review patient care, medical equipment, employees' rights in hospital and expressed satisfaction over the quality provision of medical treatment and quality management system of the hospital.

The Institute has now been nominated for obtaining ISO-900:2015 certificate, the spokesperson added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology has carried out medical checkups of 29000 heart patients and performed over 5000 angioplasty and angiography procedures during a short span of one year.

The hospital has registered over 1100 heart surgeries on completion of its one year period. During the time of one year, over 200 open and close heart surgeries were performed on heart patient children, at Paediatric Cardiology, holes in the hearts of 136 children were successfully covered through device technology without open heart. At the PIC, over 7000 heart patients were provided free of charge cardiac treatment under sehat card plus during one year.

The hospital was also providing treatment to the Afghan citizens as 684 such patients were provided medical cover in OPD and 20 were operated upon at the PIC during the last year.

The hospital also performed angioplasty and angiography procedures of over 80 Afghan nationals besides providing free of charge heart diseases treatment to 61 Afghans in emergency department.

