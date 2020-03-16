Govt set up isolation units in various cities of Sindh

Information Secretary, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Dr Nafisa Shah Jillani has said the Sindh government has taken all possible measures to protect people from the infectious coronavirus and set up isolation units in various cities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Information Secretary, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), MNA Dr Nafisa Shah Jillani has said the Sindh government has taken all possible measures to protect people from the infectious coronavirus and set up isolation units in various cities.

While talking to media persons during her visit to the isolation ward for the coronavirus patients set up at the Civil Hospital, Khairpur on Monday, Dr Nafisa said that the Federal government could not fulfill its responsibilities to take any sufficient step to prevent the virus from spreading in the country as the cases are emerging on daily basis.