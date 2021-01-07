UrduPoint.com
Govt Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Training; First Shipment Of Vaccine To Reach Soon : Nausheen Hamid

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Thursday said that the government is expecting to receive the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine from end of this month, where preparations are already underway to train healthcare workers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Thursday said that the government is expecting to receive the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccine from end of this month, where preparations are already underway to train healthcare workers.

Talking to a private news channel, She said that government is urgently preparing a database of all government and private health personnel to vaccinate them against the novel coronavirus in first phase once it reached to country.

She said the training of health workers is in full swing where people are being trained by experts and training process was first initiated at the Federal capital from January 1 which would countinue till January 15.

Health workers will receive training in first phase and then they will train vaccinators at the district and provisional level, she added.

She said the training sessions are interactive and methodologies such as presentations, instructive videos, role-plays, exercises and interactive discussions, vaccine officers will be apprised about vaccine safety, monitoring, vaccine logistics management and use of digital application.

She further said that talks with a couple of pharmas are in their final stages, and the government will be able to finalize a definite vaccination strategy soon.

She added that several companies working on the development of a vaccine have been shortlisted and initial negotiations are continued.

The government will provide the coronavirus vaccine free of cost to its people, she said, adding that phase III of clinical trials of Chinese vaccines was proceeding well and then it will be available to the people soon.

