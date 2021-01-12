UrduPoint.com
Govt Starts COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Process For Frontline Healthcare Workers

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:16 PM

The government on Tuesday started C0VID-19 vaccination registration for frontline healthcare workers (HCWs) of both public and private health facilities in wake of start of vaccine purchase process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The government on Tuesday started C0VID-19 vaccination registration for frontline healthcare workers (HCWs) of both public and private health facilities in wake of start of vaccine purchase process.

According to an official of National Command and Operation centre, the vaccine registration process was started in Provincial Health Systems of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Resource Management System of Islamabad, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said at initial stage, only frontline health workers would be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine and asked them to visit NCOC's website as only registered persons would be entitled for this vaccine. The website of NCOC is www.ncoc.gov.pk He said frontline healthcare workers included all staff of COVID-19 hospitals both public and private sector and isolation centers. All staff included clerical, administrative and support staff like sanitary workers and guards in addition to doctors, nurses, paramedics etc.

He said those public health staffers involved with test, track and quarantine as these were staff visiting patients at home, collecting data and samples from home besides health care workers deputed to inject Covid-19 vaccine and essential staff at Adult Vaccine Counters (AVCs) involved in handling of individuals being vaccinated.

Similarly, all laboratory staff for both public and private sector would also be included who collect and process specimens of COVID-19 like staff carrying out screening or triage of suspected COVID patients in fever or screening clinics at non COVID hospitals, PHC facilities, emergency departments and Points of Entries in public or private sector taking into consideration high risk areas.

He said other eligible workers included EPI vaccinators for outreach and fixed sites, staff of ambulance services public and private like Edhi, Chippa etc. dealing with Covid-19 suspected patients besides general practitioners registered with their respective health care commissions while in federating units without a formal regulator, the department or ministry of health will have to certify the bona fides.

The official said that HCWs in Punjab, Sindh and KP both at public and private hospitals would be registered in provincial health system by the relevant health facility.

HCWs would have to contact health facility administration to confirm all required details including name, CNIC, mobile number and designation for communication to concerned district and provincial health department for registration.

Similarly, HCWs in Islamabad, Balochistan Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be directly registered in Resource Management System (RMS) by the concerned health facility or district health department.

HCWs would contact health facility administration to confirm that all required details have been entered in the system by health facility focal person for RMS or by district health department.

He said all HCWs in other relevant health facilities would contact local health authorities for information related to registration.

